Soldiers Radio News

SRN051117B- Progress in Syria and Athlete Soldiers can become National and Olympic Athletes



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



COLONEL JOHN DORRIAN SPOKESMAN FOR THE COMBINED JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE, GAVE HIS LAST UPDATE ON OUR PROGRESS IN SYRIA BEFORE RE-DEPLOYING HOME.



"THE SYRIAN DEMOCRATIC FORCES AND THE SYRIAN ARAB COALITION HAVE SUCCESSFULLY LIBERATED THE VAST MAJORITY OF TABQA. PROTECTING THE SAFETY AND WELL BEING OF SYRIAN CIVILIANS WHO REMAIN IN THE CITY REMAINS AN IMPORTANT PRIORITY FOR OUR PARTNER FORCE. "



ATHLETE SOLDIERS HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO JOIN THE ALL ARMY SPORTS PROGRAM TO BECOME NATIONAL AND EVEN OLYMPIC ATHLETES REPRESENTING THE ARMY. ALL ARMY SPORTS REPRESENTATIVE CAROLE HERR EXPLAINS THE BENEFITS.



"ALL ARMY SPORTS GIVES SOLDIERS THE OPPORTUNITY TO REPRESENT THEIR UNIT, THEIR INSTALLATION, AND THE ARMY. SOLDIERS RETURN TO THEIR UNIT MORE PHYSICALLY FIT AND WITH A SENSE OF PRIDE AND WITH THE LEADERSHIP EXPERIENCES THAT WILL TRANSFER TO THE BATTLEFIELD.”



TO APPLY FOR AN ALL ARMY SPORTS TEAM GO TO ARMY MWR ALL ARMY SPORTS THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.