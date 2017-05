Soldiers Radio News

SRN05112017A- Commander encourages Soldiers to compete on Army Sports Teams and Medics share their knowledge with the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE ARMY BOWLING TEAM COMPETED IN THE ARMED FORCES BOWLING CHAMPIONSHIP IN CALIFORNIA. ARMY BOWLER AND DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY COMMANDER COL. LISA KEOUGH EXPLAINS WHY COMMANDERS SHOULD ENCOURAGE SOLDIERS TO PARTICIPATE IN ARMY SPORTS TEAMS



"FOR A COMMANDER TO BE ABLE TO SAY MY SOLDIER COMPETED IN THE OLYMPICS AS A WORLD CLASS ATHLETE OR MY SOLDIER COMPETED IN ALL ARMY SPORTS, THAT’S ACTUALLY SOME BRAGGING RIGHTS. IF THE SOLDIERS KNOW THE COMMANDERS ARE SUPPORTING THEM IT INCREASES MORALE ALSO”



ARMY MEDICS STATIONED IN JAPAN TRAINED THE JAPANESE GROUND SELF DEFENSE FORCE IN TACTICAL COMBAT CASUALTY CARE. MEDIC INSTRUCTOR SGT EDGAR VALENCIA EXPLAINS THE DOUBLE BENEFIT.



“NOT ONLY TRAINING WITH THE JAPANESE INCREASING THE BILATERAL RELATIONSHIP, BUT ALSO JUST BEING OUT HERE WITH MY SOLDIERS SO I CAN SEE AREAS WE NEED TO FOCUS ON"



GO TO THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SOLDIERS, WORKFORCE WARRIOR. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.