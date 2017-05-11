(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 11 May 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen assigned to the 40th Helicopter Squadron, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, rescued an injured hiker in the Little Belt Mountains. Also, the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School is accepting applications from interested officers and civilians.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 May 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    Hiker
    Test Pilot School
    Malmstrom AFB
    AFRN
    40th HS

