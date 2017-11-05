Marine Minute





Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force conducted a pre-deployment training exercise April 24th through May 5th at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Assistant Operations Officer, Capt. William T. Ryan says:



"GENEX 2 is really the first time as a unit we have our air combat element, logistics combat element, and our ground combat element. It's about a week an a half long evolution, within that evolution we are working our command element with command and control and communication and then our LCEs continue on building projects vertical and horizontal construction."



Marine Corps Systems Command designed the Infrascanner, a portable device that uses infrared light to detect bleeding in the skull. This will help save lives in future field situations, when Marines need to be assessed quickly to determine if they have a head injury.



