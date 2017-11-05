(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force conducted a pre-deployment training exercise April 24th through May 5th at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Assistant Operations Officer, Capt. William T. Ryan says:

    "GENEX 2 is really the first time as a unit we have our air combat element, logistics combat element, and our ground combat element. It's about a week an a half long evolution, within that evolution we are working our command element with command and control and communication and then our LCEs continue on building projects vertical and horizontal construction."

    Marine Corps Systems Command designed the Infrascanner, a portable device that uses infrared light to detect bleeding in the skull. This will help save lives in future field situations, when Marines need to be assessed quickly to determine if they have a head injury.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 13:23
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

