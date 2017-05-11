On this radio report, U.S. and Japanese medics train at Camp Zama, and sailors aboard USS Ashland practice fire drills prior to deployment.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 03:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47846
|Filename:
|1705/DOD_104354750.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2014
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Radio Report May 11, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT