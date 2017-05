Soldier Radio News

SRN051017B- New York Giants spend Draft Day with Servicemembers and Soldiers in Korea learn lessons from ancient Greece



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE NEW YORK GIANTS SPENT DRAFT DAY AT JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, PLAYING FOOTBALL WITH KIDS, AND ANNOUNCING AND WATCHING THE DRAFT WITH SERVICEMEMBERS. GIANTS OFFENSIVE GUARD #67 EXPLAINS



"THIS IS JUSTIN PUGH FROM THE NEW YORK GIANTS WERE HANGING OUT AT JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST HAVING A GREAT DAY, WE JUST ANNOUNCED THE 167TH PICK FOR THE NEW YORK GIANTS THANK YOU GUYS!"



SOLDIERS IN KOREA WERE BROUGHT BACK TO ANCIENT GREEK TIMES WITH THE THEATRE OF WAR WORKSHOP. COMMANDER OF UNITED STATES FORCES KOREA GENERAL VINCENT BROOKS EXPLAINS HOW THE HISTORICAL BOOK RELATES TODAY..



"I'VE SEEN THIS SEVERAL TIMES AS A COMMANDER AND FOUND IT TO BE VERY VERY POWERFUL A GREAT WAY FOR US TO REALIZE THAT THROUGH TIME THE EXPERIENCE OF THE WARRIOR AND THE EXPERIENCE OF DEALING WITH PAIN IS THE SAME. AND THE THEATRE OF WAR IS A WAY TO HELP US SEE THAT...”



HEAD OVER TO THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SOLDIERS, WORKFORCE WARRIOR. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.