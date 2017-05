Soldiers Radio News

SRN051017A- Wet Silk training for the 173rd and Defense Secretary Mattis meets leaders in Copenhagen



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



173RD AIRBORNE BRIGADE SOLDIERS PRACTICED WET SILK TRAINING FOR AN UPCOMING WATER JUMP AT LAKE GARDA ITALY. 1ST LT ALEXANDER BERLIN EXPLAINS WHY JUMPING INTO A POOL IS A PRE-REQUISITE BEFORE THE LAKE



"THIS TRAINING ENSURES THAT ALL THE PEOPLE PARTICIPATING ARE SAFE TO JUMP INTO WATER AND HAVE THE SKILLS NECESSARY TO SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETE THAT OPERATION MAKING SURE THEY CAN SWIM AND ARE NOT A DROWNING HAZARD. "



DEFENSE SECRETARY JIM MATTIS MET WITH 15 SENIOR LEADERS IN COPENHAGEN DENMARK TO DISCUSS OUR FIGHT AGAINST THE ISLAMIC STATE OF IRAQ AND SYRIA



"WE EXAMINED THE ENEMY SITUATION AND DISCUSSED OUR NEXT STEPS AND ARE GOING TO FURTHER ACCELERATE THIS FIGHT ON OUR ENEMIES TERROR THREAT TO EUROPE AND BEYOND WERE COMMITTED WORKING TOGETHER ALL OF US AND THAT WAS REINFORCED TODAY IN OUR MEETING.."



GO TO THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SOLDIERS, WORKFORCE WARRIOR. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.