1st Lieutenant William C. Ryan, a Marine aviator who was killed in Vietnam in 1969, was laid to rest May 10th at Arlington National Cemetery. On May 11, 1969, Ryan was the radar intercept officer of an F-4B aircraft for Marine Fighter Attack Force 115 on a combat mission over Savannakhet Province, Laos. While pulling out of a bombing pass, the aircraft was hit by enemy fire. The location of the crash site precluded a search and recovery effort. Ryan was declared missing and deceased that day. It took many trips, but rescuers were finally able to find his remains and ship them home in early 2016.



"Lieutenant Ryan, my father, was just an all American boy from North Jersey who dreamed of flying F-4s for the Marines and followed his dream died doing what he loved for this country and I'm so proud to call him my dad."







