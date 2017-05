Soldiers Radio News

SRN050917B-African Land Forces Summit 17 kicks off in Africa and The Ready and Resilient campaign aims to make a stronger Army.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



AFRICOM AND USARAF SOLDIERS ARE HOSTING AFRICAN LAND FORCES SUMMIT 17 IN MALAWI AFRICA BRINGING AFRICAN MILITARY LEADERS TOGETHER TO FIGHT TERRORISM. LIBERIA MAJOR GENERAL DANIEL ZIANKHAN DISCUSSES HIS EXPERIENCE



"IT MAKES ME TO TRY TO INTERACT WITH NOT ONLY PEOPLE FROM WEST AFRICA BUT PEOPLE FROM ALL OVER.IT GIVES ME THE OPPORTUNITY TO TRY AND GET TO KNOW NEW PEOPLE AND TO TRY TO SHARE SOME IDEAS WITH THEM.”



THE READY AND RESILIENT CAMPAIGN HAS KICKED OFF AND INSPECTOR GENERAL NCO SFC SANCHEZ WANTS TO REMIND US THAT FOSTERING RESILIENCY IS EVERYONE’S RESPONSIBILITY.



"THE READY AND RESILIENT CAMPAIGN IS AN ARMY WIDE PROGRAM ESTABLISHED TO ENSURE THAT SOLDIERS ARE AT THE TOP OF THEIR GAME MENTALLY, PHYSICALLY, EMOTIONALLY, AND SPIRITUALLY IN ORDER TO ACCOMPLISH THEIR MISSION. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT YOUR LOCAL IG OFFICE OR GO TO ARMY.MIL /READY AND RESILIENT."



