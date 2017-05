Soldiers Radio News

SRN050917A- EOD Memorial Service in Florida and Acting Secretary of the Army visits Germany



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



EXPLOSIVE ORDINANCE COMMUNITIES FROM ALL BRANCHES GATHERED TOGETHER AT EGLIN AIRFORCE BASE TO COMMEMORATE THE 48TH ANNUAL EOD MEMORIAL SERVICE. GOLD STAR FAMILY MEMBER JOHN IVES EXPLAINS HOW HE FELT AFTER THE READING OF THE 326 NAMES OF THE KILLED IN ACTION EOD SERVICEMEMBERS



"BEING ABLE TO BE HERE TODAY AND ATTEND THE EVENT AND BEING ABLE TO JUST EXPERIENCE THE HONOR THAT’S REPRESENTED HERE THE READING OF ALL THE NAMES PEOPLE UNDERSTAND THE SACRIFICE A LITTLE BIT MORE. IT WAS A VERY MOVING EXPERIENCE. ."



ACTING SECRETARY OF THE ARMY ROBERT SPEAR VISITED INSTALLATIONS ALL OVER GERMANY TO OBSERVE UNITS AND SPEAK TO THE TROOPS ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF READINESS



"WERE RELEARNING THINGS WE HAVEN'T DONE IN AWHILE BUT AT THE SAME TIME WERE BRINGING THEM TOGETHER WITH THE FULL OPERATIONS HERE SO BUILDING THAT READINESS IS CRITICAL AND BEING ABLE TO SHOW THAT KIND OF DETERRENCE ONCE AGAIN IN EUROPE IS CRITICAL...”



GO TO THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SOLDIERS, WORKFORCE WARRIOR. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.