Marines with High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Platoon, 5th Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, are supporting exercise Northern Edge 17 in and around training posts at Fort Greely, Alaska, from May 1st to the13th. Fire direction officer, 2nd Lt. Yahia Aldhahraa, says:



"We're out here to support the aircraft integration with rocket artillery fires. We're stepping into new boundaries that military has never tested before as well as test out our deconfliction capabilities."



In other news

Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conducted the 21st annual Purple Star Memorial Ceremony May 5th at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Exercise Purple Star brought together more than 53,000 troops from the U.S. and the United Kingdom. The Marines at the ceremony commemorated the 14 service members who were killed during Exercise Purple Star, May 10,1996.



