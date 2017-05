PACIFIC SPOTLIGHT, SENIOR AIRMAN OLIVIA REED, DENTAL TECH

SUGGESTED LEAD:

WE’RE SHINING A PACIFIC SPOTLIGHT ON SENIOR AIRMAN OLIVIA REED ATTACHED TO THE 18TH DENTAL SQUADRON ON KADENA AIR BASE.

SUGGESTED TAG:

THE KADENA MEDICAL CLINIC HOUSES THE PACIFIC AIR FORCE’S LARGEST DENTAL CLINIC WITH A STAFF OF 27 DENTISTS AND 130 TOTAL PERSONNEL COMPLETING 48,000 PATIENT VISITS ANNUALLY.