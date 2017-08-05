Marine Minute

Marines with Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 conducted a platoon attack for Exercise Platinum Eagle 17.2, May 3rd at Babadag Training Area, Romania. Platoon Sgt. MRF-E, Staff Sgt. Nelson Acevedo says:



"The purpose of this range, running it was to get the Marines used to a more proficient in conducting a platoon delivered attack. Employing supporting assets from the company level and battalion level."



Two Marines were awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for their heroic actions at Ross’s Landing Riverside Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee, May 7, 2017. Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan and Staff Sgt. David Wyatt took charge during a shooting on July 16, 2015. They evacuated the unit personnel and contacted authorities, then returned to the scene when personnel were unaccounted for at Naval Reserve Center Chattanooga.



