    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 conducted a platoon attack for Exercise Platinum Eagle 17.2, May 3rd at Babadag Training Area, Romania. Platoon Sgt. MRF-E, Staff Sgt. Nelson Acevedo says:

    "The purpose of this range, running it was to get the Marines used to a more proficient in conducting a platoon delivered attack. Employing supporting assets from the company level and battalion level."

    Two Marines were awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for their heroic actions at Ross’s Landing Riverside Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee, May 7, 2017. Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan and Staff Sgt. David Wyatt took charge during a shooting on July 16, 2015. They evacuated the unit personnel and contacted authorities, then returned to the scene when personnel were unaccounted for at Naval Reserve Center Chattanooga.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

