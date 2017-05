Soldiers Radio News

SRN050517B- General Raymond Thomas discusses Special Operations and President Trump attends the Battle of the Coral Sea 75th Anniversary Dinner.



U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMANDER GENERAL RAYMOND THOMAS SPOKE TO THE SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE ABOUT THE FUTURE OF ARMY SPECIAL OPERATIONS



"WE HAVE BEEN AT THE FOREFRONT OF NATIONAL SECURITY OPERATIONS FOR THE PAST THREE DECADES WHICH CONSISTS OF CARRYING OUT ASSIGNED MISSIONS RUNNING THE GAMBIT FROM DEFEATING ISLAMIC EXTREMISM TO COUNTERING RUSSIAN AGGRESSION AS WELL AS VARIOUS SECURITY OPERATIONS TO DEFEND THE HOMELAND "



PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP HONORED THE PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THE US AND AUSTRALIA AT THE BATTLE OF THE CORAL SEA’S 75TH ANNIVERSARY DINNER IN NEW YORK



"THE UNITED STATES AND AUSTRALIA HAVE BEEN OPERATING SIDE BY SIDE ALMOST EVERY DAY FIGHTING TO DEFEAT ISIS AND THE SCOURGE OF TERRORISM ANY FOR NEARLY A CENTURY HAVE FOUGHT TOGETHER, BLED TOGETHER AND DIED TOGETHER AS BROTHERS AND SISTERS"



