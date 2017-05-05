(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 5 May 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, return from a sixth month deployment to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.
    Also, information on how to apply to become an Air Force OSI Enlisted Special Agent.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 5 May 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Bagram Airfield
    Shaw AFB
    20th FW
    AFOSI
    Operation Freedom's Sentinel
    AFRN

