Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conducted the last flight of the AH-1W Super Cobra May 1st and flew from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona to Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California. Capt. Daniel Canhum, HMLA-469 AH-1W Super Cobra Pilot, says:



"3rd MAW's mission is support the infantry men. The Zulu can carry more weight, which means more fuel and more ordnance, so more fuel means more time overhead supporting the grunts cause when there are rotors overhead the enemy doesn't stick around."



Also in the Corps,

U.S. Marines are participating in the Marine Corps Shooting Team Championship 2017, it began May 3rd and ends May 12th at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. Staff Sgt Stephen Ferguson says:



"They come out and compete against each other to figure out who the best of the best is learn some new tactics and techniques and take those back to their units so that we can teach others how to be better warfighters."



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.