    Air Force Radio News 04 May 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Hurricane Hunters and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hosted the Caribbean Hurricane Awareness Tour. Also, Medal of Honor recipient, Colonel Leo Thorsness passed away earlier this week.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 04 May 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Hurricane Hunters
    Medal of Honor
    POW
    National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
    NHC
    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron
    AFRN
    Caribbean Hurricane Awareness Tour
    National Hurricane Center
    Colonel Leo Thorsness

