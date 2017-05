Soldiers Radio News

The Midwest Small Arms Championship was held at Camp Atterbury, IN and Soldiers graduate from the first ever Air Assault course held in Kuwait.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE U.S. ARMY RESERVE MARKSMANSHIP TEAM HOSTED THE MIDWEST SMALL ARMS CHAMPIONSHIP AT CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA. TEAM MEMBER, MAJOR PATRICK SLEEM SAYS 20 DIFFERENT UNITS CAME TO COMPETE AND IMPROVE THEIR SKILLSET.



"I BELIEVE THAT EVERYONE'S FIRST ROLE WITHIN THE ARMY IS TO CARRY A RIFLE AND BE PREPARED TO KILL THE ENEMY. THIS TYPE OF EVENT GIVES THEM THE KNOWLEDGE THAT THEY COULD GO BACK TO THEIR UNITS AND EXPLAIN TO PEOPLE HOW TO ACURATELY ENGAGE THE ENEMY."



AFTER 12 DAYS OF TRAINING SOLDIERS STATIONED AT CAMP BUEHRING GRADUATED FROM THE FIRST EVER AIR ASSAULT COURSE HELD IN KUWAIT. GRADUATE, SPECIALIST DAVID ACOSTA SAYS IT WAS A DIFFICULT YET REWARDING LEARING EXPERIENCE.



"I ALWAYS GO OUT THERE, DO MY BEST AND JUST GET THROUGH IT, IT'S VERY CHALLENGING, BUT WE GET IT DONE."



GO TO THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL TO SEE THE LATEST EPISODE OF SOLDIERS, WORKFORCE WARRIOR. THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.