SOldiers Radio News

USO Korea honored junior service members at their 46th annual gala and 17 Soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division reenlist while deployed in Afghanistan.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



USO KOREA HONORED JUNIOR SERVICE MEMBERS AT THEIR 46TH ANNUAL GALA. EIGHTH ARMY DEPUTY COMMANDING GENERAL FOR SUSTAINMENT, major generl tammy smith, SAYS THE YOUNG SOLDIERS ARE THE FUTURE OF THE ARMY.



"THEY'RE THE ONES ON THE CUTTING EDGE, SO OUR ABILITY TO PAUSE FOR A MOMENT AND RECOGNIZE THEM IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING AND APPROPRIATE TO THE HUGE CONTRIBUTION THAT THEY MAKE TO OUR MILITARY."



17 SOLDIERS FROM THE FIRST CAVALRY DIVISION REENLISTED INTO THE U-S ARMY DURING A MASS CEREMONY ON BAGRAM AIRFIELD IN AFGHANISTAN. CAREER COUNSELOR, STAFF SERGEANT CRISTI PETTIT SAYS THIS EVENT SHOWED THE SOLDIERS' DEEP LEVEL OF COMMITMENT TO THEIR COUNTRY.



"IT GREATLY IMPROVES MORALE THROUGHOUT THE UNITS, IT SHOWS HOW MUCH THEY ARE DEDICATED TO EACH OTHER AND THEIR LEADERSHIP."



VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP, ALL ABOUT UNRESTRICTED REPORTING OF SEXUAL ASSAULT. THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.