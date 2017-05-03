(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 03 May 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: An unmanned MQ-9 Reaper crashed outside Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Also, Military Service Academy graduates and ROTC athletes are no longer able to be recruited directly into professional sports.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 03 May 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Holloman AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper
    Aircraft Crash
    Professional Sports
    AFRN
    Military Service Academy
    ROTC Athletes

