Soldiers Radio News

U.S. Soldiers along with service members from other countries competed in the 26th Annual Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting in Arkansas and U.S. Army medics train the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U-S SOLDIERS ALONG WITH SERVICE MEMBERS FROM GREAT BRITAIN, CANADA, AND ITALY COMPETED IN THE 26TH ANNUAL ARMED FORCES SKILL AT ARMS MEETING, IN ARKANSAS. DIRECTOR, COLONEL DENNIS HUMPHREY, SAYS IT'S A GREAT WAY FOR ALLIES TO COME TOGETHER.



"JUST WATCHING THE SOLDIERS FROM DIFFERENT TEAMS INTERACT WITH EACH OTHER, THE INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS, THE SORT OF JOKING AND CAMARADERIE THAT GOES ON, YOU BRING THE TOP SHOOTERS TOGETHER AND THEY CAN LEARN FROM EACH OTHER."



AT CAMP ZAMA IN JAPAN, US ARMY MEDICS ARE TRAINING THE JAPANESE GROUND SELF DEFENSE FORCE ON TACTICS AND TECHNIQUES THEY USE TO SAVE LIVES IN THE FIELD. INSTRUCTOR, EDGAR VALENCIA SAYS THE TRAINING IS BENEFICIAL FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED.



"NOT ONLY TRAINING WITH THE JAPANESE, INCREASING THAT BILATERAL RELATIONSHIP ALSO JUST BEING OUT HERE WITH MY SOLDIERS SO I CAN SEE AREAS WE NEED TO FOCUS ON."



THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.