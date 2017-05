Soldiers Radio News

The 212th Combat Support Hospital joined Sabre Junction 17 and the Nevada Army National Guard hosted their 2017 Best Warrior Competition.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE 2-12TH COMBAT SUPPORT HOSPITAL MOBILIZED OUT OF KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY TO PROVIDE A COMMAND SUPPORT HOSPITAL FOR SABRE JUNCTION 17 AT HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA. 2-12TH COMMANDER, COLONEL BRIAN ALMQUIST, EXPLAINS THE SERVICES THEIR FACILITY CAN PROVIDE.



"WE HAVE FULL ANESTHESIA CAPABILITY OUT HERE, WE HAVE OUR PHARMACY CAPABILITY. WE'RE ALWAYS ON STANDBY SHOULD THERE BE AN EMERGENCY TRAUMA THAT WE WOULD HAVE TO TAKE CARE OF, WE'RE FULLY PREPARED TO DO THAT."



THE NEVADA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD HOSTED THEIR 20-17 STATE BEST WARRIOR COMPETITION WHERE SOLDIERS LIKE SPECIALIST GRANT REIMERS, ARE LOOKING TO PROVE SOMETHING.



"MY UNIT MOTIVATES ME, I'VE HAD GREAT LEADERSHIP IN MY SQUAD LEADER AND KINDA TRYIN TO BREAK THE STIGMA OF TRUCK DRIVERS SHOWING THAT WE CAN ACTUALLY DO MORE THAN DRIVE TRUCKS."



SPECIALIST REIMERS WENT ON TO WIN SOLDIER OF THE YEAR.



VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP, ALL ABOUT UNRESTRICTED REPORTING OF SEXUAL ASSAULT. THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.