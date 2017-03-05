(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.
    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force kicked off exercise Northern Edge 2017 May 1st at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Northern Edge 2017 is a joint training exercise that practices operations, techniques and procedures to build cohesion within the services.
    Also in the Corps,
    Approximately 2,800 U.S. service members, members from the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, Tunisian Armed Forces and Spanish La Infantería de Marina conducted multi-national exercise African Lion 17, April 19th through the 28th at Cap Draa, Morocco. During the exercise, Marines participated in direct and live-fire training exercises involving small arms weapons, medium and heavy machine guns along with other weapons systems.
    Also in the news,
    Four U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys landed April 28th at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Alaska completeing its first ever trans-Pacific flight.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 11:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47766
    Filename: 1705/DOD_104323437.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

