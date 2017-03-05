Marine Minute

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force kicked off exercise Northern Edge 2017 May 1st at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Northern Edge 2017 is a joint training exercise that practices operations, techniques and procedures to build cohesion within the services.

Approximately 2,800 U.S. service members, members from the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, Tunisian Armed Forces and Spanish La Infantería de Marina conducted multi-national exercise African Lion 17, April 19th through the 28th at Cap Draa, Morocco. During the exercise, Marines participated in direct and live-fire training exercises involving small arms weapons, medium and heavy machine guns along with other weapons systems.

Four U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys landed April 28th at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Alaska completeing its first ever trans-Pacific flight.



