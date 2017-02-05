(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFRN 02 May 2017

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Todays Stories: The Air Force Academy football team visited the White House in celebration of winning the Commander-In-Chief's trophy. Also, U.S. And Coalition Forces continue to strike the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria this week.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRN 02 May 2017, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

