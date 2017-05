Soldiers Radio News

Snipers came together at Fort Chaffee for the Winston P. Wilson Sniper Championship and sexual assault reporting is on the rise according the Defense Department.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SNIPERS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD CAME TOGETHER AT FORT CHAFFEE IN ARKANSAS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 46TH ANNUAL WINSTON P. WILSON SNIPER CHAMPIONSHIP. COMPETITION JUDGE, STAFF SERGEANT KENNETH WITT, SAYS PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT WHEN IT COME TO WINNING.



"STUDY PROFICIENT IN YOUR SNIPER TASKS. EVENTHOUGH YOU GO TO THE SNIPE SCHOOL DOESN'T MEAN THAT YOU'RE A FULLY QUALIFIED-SKILLED SNIPER, YOU'RE ALWAYS CONTINUING TO LEARN AND IMPROVE ON THOSE SKILLS THROUGHOUT YOUR CAREER."



ACCORDING TO DEFENSE DEPARTMENT OFFICIALS AND THE ANNUAL REPORT ON SEXUAL ASSAULT IN THE MILITARY, THE NUMBER OF SEXUAL ASSAULT INCIDENTS HAS DROPPED AND THE PERCENTAGE OF THOSE INCIDENTS REPORTED HAS RISEN. AS MANY AS 1 IN 3 SERVICE MEMBERS REPORTED THE INCIDENTS IN FISCAL YEAR 20-16 COMPARED TO 1 IN 14 PEOPLE 10 YEARS AGO.



VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP WHICH IS ALL ABOUT UNRESTRICTED REPORTING OF A SEXUAL ASSAULT. THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.