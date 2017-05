Soldiers Radio News

U.S. Soldiers and KATUSAs celebrate friendship week in Korea and Soldiers from around the world participated in a live online event hosted by the Fort Benning's Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U-S SOLDIERS AND KATUSAS CELEBRATE FRIENDSHIP WEEK ON YONGSAN AND CAMP HUMPHREYS IN KOREA. GARRISON COMMANDER, COLONEL JOSEPH HOLLAND SHARES THE IMPORTANCE OF THE EVENT.



"THIS WEEK HAS BEEN ALL ABOUT STRENGTHENING OUR BONDS AS SOLDIERS, FRIENDS, BUT MORE IMPORTANTLY AND MOST IMPORTANTLY STRENGTHENING OUR BONDS AS ALLIES."



FOR THE FIRST TIME, SOLDIERS STATIONED AROUND THE GLOBE PARTICIPATED IN A HIRING EVENT HOSTED BY FORT BENNING'S SOLDIER FOR LIFE TRANSITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM BY PARTICIPATING THROUGH A LIVE ONLINE EVENT. TRANSITION SERVICES MANAGER EDDIE PEREZ EXPLAINS HOW INTERACTIONS ARE CHANGING.



"TODAY THEY'RE ACTUAL HIRING EVENTS. THAT DAY OF GOING TO A JOB FAIR AND, QUOTE UNQUOTE, AND SEEING A RECRUITER AND HANDING THEM YOUR RESUME IS A THING OF THE PAST."



GO TO THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL TO SEE THE LATEST SOLDIERS EPISODE THAT'S ALL ABOUT TRANSITIONING OUT OF THE ARMY. THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.