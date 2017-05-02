(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 02 May 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Alder 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Todays Stories: Airmen from the 407th Expeditionary Support Squadron update coalition forces during operation Inherent Resolve. Also coalition forces made 15 strikes against ISIS targets in Syria and Iraq.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 02 May 2017 A, by SSgt Nicholas Alder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Operations
    ISIS
    Inherent resolve
    AFRN

