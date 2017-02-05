Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

Marines and sailors conducted Ship to Shore Maneuver Evaluation and Experimentation 2017 April 17th through the 28th at Camp Pendleton, California. During S2ME2 2017 a series of exercises were executed to test emerging technology and engineering innovations that benefit the warfighter. Marine Commadant Gen. Robert Neller says:

"We think some things have promise. I'd say it forces our concept. Marine Operational Concept and how we come from ship-to-shore, get on the beach and move inland, and those are the things we are looking for. Again, we wanna get more lethal, more capable, better to win on the battlefield."



Also in the Corps,

U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267, flew in UH-1Y Venom helicopters to conduct a mission rehearsal exercise April 25th at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan. The purpose of the mission was to accomplish their training goals in the Pacific region.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.