SRN050117B- Soldiers from Fort Bragg travel to Belize and an Immigrant finds his way in the Army



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS FROM 50TH SIGNAL COMPANY AT FORT BRAGG NORTH CAROLINA HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO SUPPORT BEYOND THE HORIZON 2017 IN BELIZE. SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS MAINTAINER, PFC CAMERON BRAXTON TALKS ABOUT HIS EXPERIENCE.



"ITS A GOOD EXPERIENCE. DEFINITELY A VERY GOOD MISSION FOR MY FIRST TIME GOING OUT OF THE COUNTRY THE PRESSURE KIND OF HELPS US PERFORM BETTER BECAUSE WE KNOW THAT WITHOUT US THEY WOULDN’T BE ABLE TO TRACK ANY TYPE OF MOVEMENT. "



COMBAT MEDIC SPECIALIST JOSIAH OSORO TELLS HIS STORY OF HOW THE ARMY GAVE AN IMMIGRANT FROM AFRICA A PURPOSE.



“LAST YEAR 2016 I JOINED THE ARMY. IT'S PRETTY GREAT. I’M ORIGINALLY FROM KENYA. BY JOINING THE ARMY I HAD AN OPPORTUNITY TO BECOME A NATURALIZED CITIZEN AND THE OPPORTUNITY TO TRANSFER MY ABILITY AND SKILLS FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE NATION”





VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP ALL ABOUT SHARP UNRESTRICTED REPORTING. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.