Soldiers Radio News

SRN050117A- Joint Services Jump in Japan and the Oklahoma National Guard returns home from a yearlong deployment



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS AND AIRMEN STATIONED IN JAPAN TEAMED UP FOR A MASS JUMP IN DIFFICULT CONDITIONS TO DISPLAY THEIR PARACHUTING ABILITIES WHILE WORKING TOGETHER. 353RD SPECIAL OPERATIONS GROUP COMMANDER LT COL JASON KIRBY EXPLAINS THE NEED FOR COMPATIBILITY



"ITS A PERISHABLE SKILL AND WE WANT TO PRACTICE THAT SKILL AS MUCH AS WE CAN AND ITS ONE OF THE CORE MISSION SETS THAT WE HAVE TO SUPPORT HERE AT PACOM "



SOLDIERS FROM THE OKLAHOMA NATIONAL GUARD 1ST AIRFIELD OPERATIONS BATTALION ARE HOME AFTER THEIR YEAR LONG DEPLOYMENT TO THE MIDDLE EAST. COMMANDER CAPTAIN SCOTT COLLINS REFLECTS ON THE HIGH POINT OF THEIR MISSION.



"DO TO OUR HIGH LEVEL OF EXPERTISE WE WERE ABLE TO GET AN AIRFIELD MANAGEMENT ELEMENT MISSION THAT WAS EMBEDDED WITH SPECIAL FORCES. IT WAS ONE OF A KIND DEAL AND WAS INCREDIBLE LEARNING OPPORTUNITY FOR FOLKS THAT WERE PERMISSIONED FOR THAT”



VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP ON SHARP UNRESTRICTED REPORTING. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.