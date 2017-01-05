(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 01 MAY 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 01 MAY 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The F-35A continues to prove itself during its first overseas deployment at RAF Lakenheath, England. Also squadrons from Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado loaded a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker with supplies for the Denton Program destine for Afghanistan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 14:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47739
    Filename: 1705/DOD_104315070.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 01 MAY 2017 B, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    England
    Peterson Air Force Base
    Afghanistan
    USAF
    Colorado
    Denton Program
    AFRN
    KC-135 Startotanker

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT