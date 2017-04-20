The 100th Air Refueling Wing, from RAF Mildenhall, deployed a tanker and it's crew to Naval Air Station Rota to provide air refueling support for African Lion 17. See how our U.S. Airmen train with their Moroccan counterparts.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2017 09:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47735
|Filename:
|1705/DOD_104314442.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Year
|2017
|Location:
|MA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Refuel Training with Moroccan Pilots, by SSgt Emma Mayen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT