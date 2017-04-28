(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News: 28 Apr 2017

    Air Force Radio News: 28 Apr 2017

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    Audio by Master Sgt. Eugene Taylor 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories:The Air Force Club Scholarship Program is looking for submissions and AFPC has educational resources to help military children.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 14:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47722
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104310604.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 21

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News: 28 Apr 2017, by MSgt Eugene Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    radio
    news
    Air Force
    airman
    Air Force Radio News

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT