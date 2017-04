Soldiers Radio News

Lt. Col. Chris Ivany speaks on PTSD at the House Armed Forces Services Committee and Cyber Shield 17 takes place in Utah.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS

CHIEF OF THE ARMY'S BEHAVIORAL HEALTH DIVISION LT. COL. CHRIS IVANY SPOKE TO THE HOUSE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE ON THE EFFECTS POST-TRAUMATIC STRESS DISORDER HAS ON THE ARMY



"HEALTH CARE IS ESSENTIAL TO READINESS WHICH IS THE ARMYS NUMBER ONE PRIORITY. ARMY PHYSICIANS, PSYCOLOGISTS, CLINICAL SOLCIAL WORKERS, NURSES, AND TECHNITIONS HAVE HELPED SOLDIERS DEAL WITH THE QUNSEQUENCES OF COMBAT "



PROTECTING OUR CYBER SECURITY IS A TOP PRIORITY FOR THE ARMY, AND OUR SKILLS ARE BEING ASSESSED AT CYBER SHIELD 17 IN UTAH. GENERAL COMPUTER TECHNICIAN WILLIAM ZAYAS TELLS US WHY HE TRAVELED FROM GUAM TO ATTEND



"I'M HOPING TO LEARN ALOT, SOME OF THE STUFF I DO KNOW, AND SOME OF THE OTHER STUFF I DON'T KNOW AND IT GIVES ME HANDS ON WHAT TO EXPECT HOW TO DEAL WITH THE SITUATION WHEN IT COMES UP. EITHER FIX THE SITUATION OR STOP IT FROM HAPPENING. "



VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP ALL ABOUT RE-ENLISTING.