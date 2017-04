Soldiers Radio News

Cyber Shield 17 kicks off in Utah and Maj. Gen. Walter Piatt takes command of the 10th Mountain Division.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS

MORE THAN 800 SOLDIERS, CIVILIANS, AND AIRMEN FROM 40 STATES HAVE TRAVELED TO UTAH TO ASSES OUR CYBER READINESS AT CYBER SHIELD 17. EVENT COMMANDER LT COL HENRY CAPELLO EXPLAINS WHY IT'S IMPORTANT FOR THESE AGENCIES TO WORK TOGETHER



" THEIR ALREADY IN OUR STATES, THEY'RE ASSESTS THAT ARE THERE AND AVAILABLE AND IT'S IMPORTANT THAT WE FIGURE OUT HOW CAN WE USE THESE..OH YEA BY THE WAY LAST TIME I CHECKED THEY HAD THE SAME MANING STRUCTURE AS WE DO.SO WHY WOULDN'T WE TRAIN TOGETHER?"



THE TENTH MOUNTAIN DIVISION HAS A NEW COMMANDING GENERAL. MAJOR GENERAL WALTER PIATT TALKS ABOUT THE LEGACY HE'S PROUD TO JOIN



"THIS DIVISION WAS BORN ON TOP OF A MOUNTAIN DID THINGS AT ALTITITUDE AND DID THINGS IN TEMPERATURES THAT NOBODY THOUGHT POSSIBLE AND THAT'S WHAT THIS DIVISION DOES. I'VE GOT TO EARN MY PLACE AGAINST THEM IN THIS FORMATION AND I'M GONNA TRY MY DARNDEST TO DO IT WE'LL BE READY "



VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP ANSWERING YOUR RE-ENLISTMENT QUESTIONS. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.