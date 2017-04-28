Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Bryce Hodges with your Marine Minute.



Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, is scheduled to host the 2017 MCAS Beaufort Air Show April 29th through 30th. The air show will feature the famous U.S. Naval Flight Demonstration Squadron known as the Blue Angels, the aviation combat element of the Marine-Air-Ground-Task-Force, and much more. Col. Peter Buck, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, says:



SB: (18:61) "This is our opportunity to thank you for your support, and to showcase what our Marines, sailors and civilians do on a daily basis. There's something for everyone to enjoy, and general admission is absolutely free. For more information visit www.beaufortairshow.com, and I'll see you at show center."



Also in the Corps,

The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, spoke to Marines at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 26th. General Neller spoke about the importance of respecting fellow Marines and the Marine Corps' revised social media policy.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.