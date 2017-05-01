(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report for May 1, 2017

    JAPAN

    04.28.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    On this Radio report, Admiral Harry Harris addresses North Korea, Vanderberg Air Base tests missiles, and a World War II veteran shares his story.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47711
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104309219.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for May 1, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    North Korea
    World War II
    AFN Pacific
    ADM Harry Harris
    Pacific Radio Report
    Vanderburg Air Base

