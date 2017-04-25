Date Taken: 04.25.2017 Date Posted: 04.28.2017 01:21 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 47708 Filename: 1704/DOD_104309150.mp3 Length: 00:06:34 Year 2017 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, HMLA 267 Live Fire Exercise, by Sgt Jack Gnosca, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.