Soldiers Radio News

DOZENS OF SENIOR LEADERS FROM NATO AND EUROPEAN UNION NATIONS ATTENDED THE EUROPEAN CHIEFS OF DEFENSE CONFERENCE TO DISCUSS HOW TO BETTER COUNTER TERRORISM. COMMANDER OF U.S. EUROPEAN COMMAND GEN. CURTIS M. SCAPARROTTI, BRIEFS THE RESULTS



"WE LISTENED, WE LEARNED, WE SHARED, WE OFFERED INSIGHTS AND WE CAME TOGETHER TO WORK ON AREAS WHERE WE CAN COOPERATE WE DISCUSSED WAYS TO STRENGTHEN THE ALLIANCE AND DISCUSSED A WHOLE OF GOVERNMENT APPROACH BECAUSE ITS NOT JUST THE MILITARY OR POLICE THAT SHOULD COMBAT THIS THREAT "



NATIONAL GUARD AND RESERVE SOLDIERS FROM THE US TRAVELED TO HOHENFELS GERMANY FOR THEIR ANNUAL TRAINING TO BUILD TRAINING FACILITIES AT THE JOINT MULTINATIONAL TRAINING AREA. TROOP CONSTRUCTION PROJECT NCOIC SFC REKO PARKER SAYS THERE ARE DUAL BENEFITS.





“YOU BUILDING A GREAT PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM BETWEEN ALL THE ELEMENTS. NORMALLY WHAT HAPPENS IS THAT WE HAVE OUR ANNUAL TRAININGS FOR THE RESERVE AND NATIONAL GUARD ELEMENT SO THIS HELPS THE UNITS READINESS AS WELL AS IMPROVE THE TRAINING AREA "





