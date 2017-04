Soldiersm Radio News

SRN042716A- May is Women’s Health Month and CSM Kepner takes on suicide prevention



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



COMING IN MAY IS WOMEN’S HEALTH MONTH AND STEPHANIE ABDULA FROM THE ARMY SURGEONS GENERALS OFFICE REMINDS US THAT STAYING ACTIVE REDUCES INJURIES



"YOUNG WOMEN ARE TWO TO THREE TIMES MORE LIKELY TO TEAR THEIR ACL THEN MEN. STAYING ACTIVE DOESN'T HAVE TO HURT. SPORTS ARE A GREAT WAY TO WORK IN SOME PHYSICAL FITNESS WHILE HAVING FUN. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO WWW.PERFORMANCETRIAD.MIL STAY ACTIVE. PREVENT INJURIES. "





ARMY NATIONAL GUARD COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR CHRISTOPHER KEPNER HAS MADE IT HIS PERSONAL MISSION TO ELIMINATE SUICIDES IN THE UNITED STATES ARMY. CSM KEPNER SENDS HIS MESSAGE OUT ACROSS THE FORCE.





"EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU IS A VITAL MEMBER OF OUR TEAM. WE NEED YOU TO BE THERE FOR YOUR BATTLE BUDDIES AND YOUR FAMILIES AS WELL. LEADERS WE NEED YOU TO BE ENGAGED WITH YOUR SOLDIERS ASK THE QUESTION THE MOST IMPORTANT THING WE CAN DO IS CARE. "



VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP ANSWERING YOUR RE-ENLISTMENT QUESTIONS. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.





SRN042717B- The European Chiefs of Defense Conference discusses how to better counter terrorism. And Soldiers travel to Hohenfels to beautify while they train