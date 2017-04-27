Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



3rd Reconnaissance Battalion hosted the Military Freefall Jumpmaster Course in Okinawa, Japan, April 21st. 27 Marines, soldiers and airmen qualified as military freefall jumpmasters upon completion. The course masters the skillsets necessary to insert into enemy territory by parachute. This is the first time the course took place outside the continental United States.



Also in the Corps,

Retired Marine Maj. Norman Hatch passed away April 22nd. Hatch was one of the few Combat Camera Marines who captured some of the most intimate and harrowing glimpses of war ever seen on film. Hatch recorded the Island Hopping Campaign during World War II, most famously the Battle of Tarawa. Hatch's footage was used to produce the Academy-Award-winning short-documentary, "With the Marines at Tarawa".



Also in the news,

Retired Marine Maj. Gen. Randolph Alles was named director of the U.S. Secret Service, April 25th.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.