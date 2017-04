Soldiers Radio News

SRN042617B- Enlisted soldiers can look forward to better job assignments and an Airborne Soldier becomes the first Jumpmaster to be qualified with the Italian Army



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



ENLISTED SOLDIERS MAY FIND THEMSELVES WITH MORE JOB SATISFACTION THANKS TO THE HARD WORK OF THE HUMAN RESOURCES COMMAND IN FORT KNOX KENTUCKY. ENLISTED MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL DIRECTOR SGT. MAJOR LYNICE THORPE EXPLAINS WHY



“THE ENLISTED FORCE WERE GONNA DO BETTER AT WHAT WE DO TO MANAGE TALENT. WE USED TO SAY WHO'S AVAILABLE IN OUR POPULATION FOR AN ASSIGNMENT THAT MAY COME UP, BUT NOW WHAT WE LOOK AT IS WHO'S THE MOST QUALIFIED AND THEN OUT OF THE BEST QUALIFIED, WHO'S AVAILABLE. "



A- COMPANY 1-503RD INFANTRY 173RD AIRBORNE BRIGADE PARATROOPER SGT CHRISTOPHER BESEDA IS THE FIRST AMERICAN SOLDIER TO ATTEND ITALIAN JUMPMASTER SCHOOL AND RECEIVE THE ITALIAN PATENT. SGT BESEDA EXPLAINS THE IMPORTANCE



" THIS KIND OF TRAINING IS IMPORTANT TO THE 173RD BECAUSE IT BUILDS COHESION BETWEEN US AND OUR ALLIES THE TRAINING CAN HELP READINESS FOR JOINT OPERATIONS SO THEY CAN ESSENTIALLY PULL DUTIES ON ITALIAN AIRCRAFT OR AMERICAN AIRCRAFT "





VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP ALL ABOUT RE-ENLISTING. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.