SRN042617A- Operation Atlantic Resolve in underway in Latvia and Unified Focus 17 starts in Africa



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE IS UNDERWAY IN LATVIA, INCREASING OUR INTEROPERABILITY WITH OUR NATO ALLIES. 1-501 AIRBORNE INFANTRY REGIMENT APACHE HELICOPTER PILOT 1LT VINCENT FRANCHINO EXPLAINS THE MISSION



"WE FLEW AN AH-64 APACHE INTO A DAZI BASE CAMP TO REALLY SHOW THEM WHAT ITS LIKE FROM OUR PERSPECTIVE DURING BATTLE. THAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT PIECE IS THE COMMUNICATION PORTION. HOW TO CONVEY TO THEM WHAT WE SEE AND HOW THEY CONVEY TO US WHAT THEY SEE. "



UNIFIED FOCUS 2017 HAS KICKED OFF IN CAMEROON AFRICA. US ARMY AFRICA DEPUTY COMMANDER BRIGADIER GENERAL KENNETH MOORE GAVE THE OPENING COMMENTS



"OUR FOCUS THIS WEEK IS TO BRING THE MEMBERS OF THE MULTI-NATIONAL JOINT TASK FORCE TOGETHER WITH NON MILITARY ORGANIZATIONS AND DISCUSS WAYS TO COUNTER THE VIOLENCE CAUSED BY BOKO HARAM AND ISIS WEST AFRICA IN THE WEST CHAD BASIN. "



