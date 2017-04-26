(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 26 April 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Air Force Pararescue Airmen participated in a historical class at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. Also, the Air Force is seeking nominations for the 2017 General Larry O. Spencer Innovation Award.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 26 April 2017 B, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT