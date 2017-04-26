Today's stories: Air Force Pararescue Airmen participated in a historical class at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. Also, the Air Force is seeking nominations for the 2017 General Larry O. Spencer Innovation Award.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2017 14:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47685
|Filename:
|1704/DOD_104303931.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|26
This work, Air Force Radio News 26 April 2017 B, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT