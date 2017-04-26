(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 26 April 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 26 April 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Aeromedical Evacuation Airmen received basic veterinarian training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Also, Airmen deployed to Bulgaria as part of a Theater Security Package in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2017
    Date Posted: 04.26.2017 14:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47681
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104303873.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 22

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 26 April 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs
    F-15
    TSP
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    AFRN
    Basic Medical Care

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT