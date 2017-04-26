(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force along with more than 800 troops from various NATO and partner nations kicked off Exercise Platinum Eagle 17.2 at Babadag Training Area in Romania, April 24th. Platinum Eagle is a multilateral training exercise designed to build relationships between allies and preserve a mutual commitment to security in the European region.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines and sailors are currently participating in the Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise in Camp Pendleton, California. Major Justin Gogel, a weapons systems officer with the Marine Corps War Fighting Lab, talked about the importance of the exercise.

    SB: (12:96) "What that does is it allows us to interface with the Marines and the sailors that are out here, to get their feedback and see and help them get their ideas on how we could use these different technologies moving forward and see how we can use them, both conceptually and practically."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2017
    Date Posted: 04.26.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

