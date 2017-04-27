(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report for April 27, 2017

    Pacific Radio Report for April 27, 2017

    JAPAN

    04.26.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Radio Report, service members in Korea practice Taekwondo, and USS Bonhomme Richard prepares for Natural Disasters.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2017
    Date Posted: 04.26.2017 02:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for April 27, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Korea
    USS Bonhomme Richard
    Taekwondo
    AFN Pacific
    Pacific Radio Report

