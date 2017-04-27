Date Taken: 04.26.2017 Date Posted: 04.26.2017 02:01 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 47677 Filename: 1704/DOD_104302564.mp3 Length: 00:02:00 Year 2014 Genre Blues Location: JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pacific Radio Report for April 27, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.