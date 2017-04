Soldiers Radio News

SRN042517B- Reserve Soldiers learn how to conduct Funeral Honors Training and General Nicholson addresses the long term effects of using the MOAB



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



ARMY RESERVE SOLDIERS ACROSS THE UNITED STATES WERE GIVEN THE OPPORTUNITY TO ATTEND MILITARY FUNERAL HONORS TRAINING IN NEW JERSEY. 319TH TRANSPORTATION COMPANY RESERVIST SPC JALEN PRINCE EXPLAINS WHY HE FELT IT WAS HIS DUTY TO ATTEND THE TRAINING

"I ACTUALLY WANTED TO COME TO THIS TRAINING BECAUSE I DID FUNERAL DETAILS AND I FELT LIKE ESPECIALLY IF THEIR LOVED ONES WERE BEING BURIED AND THIS IS THE LAST TIME THEY SEE THE MILITARY THAT THEY SHOULD GET THE BEST THAT THEY CAN HAVE AND I THOUGHT IF I GET THIS CLASS THEN IT WILL TEACH ME A LOT BETTER SO WHEN I DID THE FUNERALS THE FAMILY WILL BE MORE APPRECIATIVE OF THE LAST LITTLE SERVICE WE DO DO FOR THEM "



DEFENSE SECRETARY JIM MATTIS MET WITH GEN JOHN NICHOLSON THE COMMANDER OF RESOLUTE SUPPORT AND US FORCES AFGHANISTAN IN KABUL. GENERAL NICHOLSON ADDRESSED THE LONG TERM IMPACT OF USING THE MOAB.



"I WILL SAY WE WERE SENDING A VERY CLEAR MESSAGE TO ISIS. NOT ONLY ISIS IN AFGHANISTAN BUT ISIS MAIN. THAT IF THEY COME HERE TO AFGHANISTAN, THEY WILL BE ANNIHILATED AND SO THIS CONTINUING PRESSURE WERE PUTTING ON ISSIS IS ACHIEVING THAT AFFECT AND WERE GOING TO KEEP IT UP”





THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.