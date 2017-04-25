Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Secretary of Defense James Mattis arrived in Afghanistan on an unannounced visit to Marines April 24th. Last week, approximately 300 Marines from Task Force Southwest arrived in Helmand Province, in order to train, advise and assist key leaders with the Afghan military and police.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment participated in a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 18th through 21st. The MCCRE tasked Marines to effectively perform in scenarios as if they were in a deployed environment.



Also in the news,

World War II veteran Pfc. James Whitehurst, a Marine killed in the Battle of Tarawa in 1943, was given a proper burial with full military honors April 19th. Pfc. Whitehurst was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, and had been listed as Missing In Action until the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified his remains earlier this year.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.