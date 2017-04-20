Ready to Fight | 3d Law Enforcement Battalion Marines tested for combat readiness

Marines with 3d Law Enforcement Battalion conducted a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at the Central Training Area, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 20, 2017. The evaluation ensures the Marines of 3d LE Bn are ready and able to deploy at a moments notice and fulfil the needs of III Marine Expeditionary Force. The Marines are with 3d LE Bn, III MEF Headquarters Group.

(Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Deseree Kamm)



Capt. Andrew Ehrenfeld, from Edison, New Jersey , Training Officer, 3d LE Bn, III MHG